RotorDrone will be at the New York City Drone Film Festival this weekend!

Erica Driver
March 17, 2017
RotorDrone magazine will be at NYCDFF this weekend, so be sure to get your tickets today. You will not believe the polished cinematic visions that will be dancing across the screen.  The advancement in Drone technology has enabled filmmakers with unlimited creative freedom and you will be impressed at what they put together for this years show.

For tickets and show information check out their website. http://nycdronefilmfestival.com/

For those who can’t make it:

Follower RotorDrone’s Facebook and Instagram posts for updates straight from the show! 

Updated: March 17, 2017 — 3:34 PM

