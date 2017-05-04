RotorDrone Magazine Supports Fairfield University STEM Day for Girl Scouts

Fairfield University’s Society of Women Engineers, led by University students, hosted STEM Day for Juniors and Cadettes of the Girl Scouts of Connecticut on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Bannow Science Center, where girls will learn elements of electrical, software, and biomedical engineering as well as teambuilding.

Girl Scouts rotated between four activities: creating a penny battery, a coding session, building a lung replica, and a Lego teambuilding event. The co-presidents of the Society of Women Engineers at Fairfield, Christina Ficaro ’18 and Kathryn Higgins ’18, planned the third-annual event because they want to continue to show younger girls how exciting science and engineering can be and to affirm that STEM fields are not gender exclusive.



“We want to make sure that these girls understand that STEM fields are very real options for them and that women are already making great strides in these male dominated fields,” said Ficaro, a junior mechanical engineering student.

RotorDrone donated printed issues of the RotorDrone magazine for each of the Girl Scouts who attended the STEM Day. The magazines covered a wide range of topics including aerial photography, how-tos, product reviews, technical advice, and much more.

