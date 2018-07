If you think that giant scale turbine jets are exciting, how about a flight demo with three giant F-86 Sabre Jets eating up the skies? That’s right! Three beautiful scale turbine powered F-86 Super Sabre, built from Airclassics kits and flown as part of theTeam Horizon Formation flight all set to music. Pilot: Matthias Hocke, Michael Reitz, and Andreas Ruppert, burned up the skies at the Jetpower Fair in Bad Neuenahr Ahrweiler Germany.

Gerry Yarrish

Video courtesy of RC Media World