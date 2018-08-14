Log In

Lost your password?

MAN at Warbirds over Delaware

Air Age Media
August 14, 2018
Featured News
Comments
MAN at Warbirds over Delaware

Even while he’s on vacation, editor Gerry Yarrish wouldn’t miss his favorite event. Recently he stopped by the 27th annual Warbirds over Delaware (WOD) giant scale event in Newark, DE. Talking with the pilots and taking photos of all the action, Gerry was taking notes for our upcoming event coverage that will be published in the December issue of MAN.

AA1A special surprise for Gerry, he won the big raffle prize at the event: a custom painted Spektrum radio case painted by Blackbird Finishes. Also while flying his foamy Mustang he suffered a mid-air but has since repaired his weekend flyer.

Gerry also teamed up with longtime MAN contributor Sal Calvagna who was also busy getting information for the upcoming event report.

And yes, Sal also suffered a foamy mid-air, albeit a bit more serious than Gerry’s.

 

Triplane2Here are just of the flight shots taken at the event. That’s Gerry’s 1/3-scale Fokker Triplane being chased by a Nieuport XI.

WOD Gaggle Flight

100-inch P-26 Peashooter

AA5

1/5-scale Grumman Avenger

AA4

A pair of giant scale A-10 Warthogs strafe the runway.

AA3Photos by Roger, Scott and P.J. McClurg

Updated: August 14, 2018 — 11:00 AM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
For all Licensing, Permissions, Awards and Reprint requests please contact our official partner Wright's Media for more information. Please note that Wright's Media is the only authorized company that we’ve partnered with for materials and assets. Wright's Media contact: airage@wrightsmedia.com or (877) 652-5295.
WordPress Lightbox Plugin
click me