Yokomo’s Ryan Maifield Is The 2017 IFMAR 2WD World Champ

The 2WD portion of the IFMAR Worlds has wrapped up in Xiamen, China and Ryan Maifield is now the new 2WD off-road champ. He put his Team Orion powered Yokomo YZ-2 DTM buggy into the TQ spot during qualifying and after winning the first two A-Mains he was able to sit the third one out and watch the action with his first IFMAR World Championship win in hand. For all the details, check out the full coverage from our friends at Live RC.

Ryan used Yokomo’s YZ-2 DTM 2WD off-road buggy to get his win. This isn’t Ryan’s personal car but it is the YZ-2 DTM that you can buy up and build yourself.