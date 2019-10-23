Air Age Media Announces New Leadership for the RC Car Action Brand

October 21, 2019 Wilton, CT- Air Age Media is excited to announce a new team and direction for RC Car Action.



Louis DeFrancesco, Air Age Media CEO stated: “This new leadership team for the RC Car Action Brand continues our long-term vision and ambitions in the RC market, and underscores our commitment to serving passionate global-related fans with the world-class content they crave, and provides our advertising partners with a one-stop, 360 degree branded environment to reach this coveted audience segment across all screens and platforms. Our new expanded team consists of California-based media professionals who bring years of creative content experience and a passion for RC to Car Action!”



Leigh Guarnieri has been named Associate Publisher, and will oversee RC Car Action‘s general management responsibilities. During his successful career, Guarnieri has served in several management roles overseeing sales and business development teams. He has managed marketing projects and rollouts for several Fortune 500 companies, and has over 20 years of automotive experience specializing in marketing, talent development, and information technology. Leigh is a true RC car enthusiast and has enjoyed the hobby since his teens. Leigh will bring a tighter focus on client partnerships and inspire the whole team!

Jerry Tsai has been named Content Director, and will be responsible for overseeing team leadership, content strategy and operations, creative direction, and industry voice. He joins the team from the West Coast with residence in the LA area. Tsai has over a decade of media experience, co-creating and launching several industry revolutionary brands such as Recoil, Offgrid, Yota, EDC, Ballistic, and UN12. Most recently, he managed Tread Magazine as Editor. Tsai also has 20 years of automotive brand management and entrepreneurship of his own companies. He is a California native who has helped bridge the gaps between multiple industries by being in the forefront of trends and collaborations: talents we will bring to Car Action. Jerry states: “I look forward to bringing my vision and experience to such an iconic title as Car Action.”



Danny Chang will be Director of Sales and Advertising, and will be responsible for growth and also manage endemic and non-endemic clients. He joins Air Age Media with residence in San Gabriel, California, and his main focus will be working with our existing clients to help maximize their return on investment, while forging new partnerships for RC Car Action. Chang is a seasoned multi-industry professional who has represented and managed magazine brands for some of the top enthusiast media companies. He has served as Associate Publisher at Recoil, Associate Editor at UN12 and Senior Account Executive at Tread. Chang has over 20-plus years of automotive and outdoor lifestyle industry experience, and has an innate ability to identify trends and innovate. Danny states: “The new Car Action team is exactly what I have been looking for working with seasoned pros, advancing a world-class product and creating new collaborations.”



Kevin Hetmanski will be named Director of Special Projects, and will be responsible for exclusive content, extreme project builds, and will be tasked with pushing his creative limits and partnerships. He continues his 20-year stellar career with the RC Car Action team, where he has reviewed countless products and custom-built hundreds of project vehicles. He is absolutely passionate about RC and is clearly the most talented customizer in the industry! He considers Car Action his family and is super excited to be part of the new team.



Yvonne DeFrancesco, Air Age Media EVP stated: “Rarely do we find so much talent who have all played pivotal roles for some of the top enthusiast media brands coming together to form a new team for RC Car Action. This will be a great benefit to our audience and valued partners going forward!”

Air Age Media is the leading provider of media solutions for the RC, drone, die cast, and aviation enthusiast markets. They produce five industry leading brands including Model Airplane News, Radio Control Car Action, Rotor Drone Pro, Flight Journal, and Die Cast X, in addition to specialty digital products and paid membership sites.