It’s A-Me, MARIO! Get Behind The Controls Of Your Favorite Racing Plumbers

Like you, we often walk by the “toy-grade” RC aisle without much thought. Nothing can beat the quality of hobby-grade RC has to offer after all. But on a recent run to the local hobby shop, we came across these Mario Kart Mini Anti-Gravity RC Racers and found them completely irresistible. Available in both Mario and Luigi styles, these racing karts are modeled after the seriously addicting Nintendo Mario Kart series of videogames. If you’re familiar with the game, you’ll know that the racing in the game is combative and highly competitive. Like in the game, the karts can spin, pop-wheelies and drift and they even have an “Anti-Gravity Mode”. Flip the wheels on their sides and the RC karts can do gravity-defying tricks at the touch of a button. All the Mario and Luigi’s karts need now are the ability to deploy banana peels and to shoot out Koopa turtle shells to foil their opponents with. These RC may be toy-grade, but they are fun. Mario Kart Mini Anti-Gravity RC Racers includes a stick type 2.4 GHz transmitter and are available now at a suggested retail price of $40 each. Text by James York Images courtesy of Jakks Pacific