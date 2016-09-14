RotorDrone Magazine Was at InterDrone 2016!

Publisher Yvonne DeFrancesco and Senior Editor John Reid of the RotorDrone team were on the scene at InterDrone 2016 this past week. The international drone conference and exposition is the largest dedicated commercial drone show in the world with 155 exhibitors and nearly 4,000 visitors!

RotorDrone magazine was there exhibiting and passing out hundreds of magazines, lanyards, and special subscription deals. Yvonne DeFrancesco was networking with hundreds of business leaders and visionaries. John Reid was there covering the show live on Facebook and getting all the coverage to report for RotorDrone’s fans. The team had a great experience and can’t wait to return next year!