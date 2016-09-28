Log In

Lost your password?

Air Age Media at the DJI Mavic Pro Release!

Erica Driver
September 28, 2016
Featured News
Comments
Air Age Media at the DJI Mavic Pro Release!

Chief Executive Officer Yvonne DeFrancesco traveled to New York City yesterday for the exclusive DJI event for the release of the new Mavic Pro.

 

The new Mavic Pro is a drone for wherever you go. The Mavic is the only drone of its size to carry an integrated high-precision three-axis mechanical camera-stabilization system, possibly the smallest ever made. It gives you crystal-clear photos and silky smooth videos, without losing a single pixel and without carrying around a bulky add-on camera.

 

Yvonne was able to see the Mavic Pro first-hand and network with some of the drone markets’ top professionals. It was a great day in New York for RotorDrone magazine!

Yvonne with Jon Olsson an extreme skier at the DJI event.

Yvonne with Jon Olsson, an extreme skier at the DJI event.

 

 

IJustine showing how the Mavic Pro fits in her purse!

IJustine showing how the Mavic Pro fits in her purse!

 

 

The DJI Mavic Pro

The DJI Mavic Pro

Updated: September 28, 2016 — 11:48 AM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2016
WordPress Lightbox Plugin
click me