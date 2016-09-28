Air Age Media at the DJI Mavic Pro Release!

Chief Executive Officer Yvonne DeFrancesco traveled to New York City yesterday for the exclusive DJI event for the release of the new Mavic Pro.

The new Mavic Pro is a drone for wherever you go. The Mavic is the only drone of its size to carry an integrated high-precision three-axis mechanical camera-stabilization system, possibly the smallest ever made. It gives you crystal-clear photos and silky smooth videos, without losing a single pixel and without carrying around a bulky add-on camera.

Yvonne was able to see the Mavic Pro first-hand and network with some of the drone markets’ top professionals. It was a great day in New York for RotorDrone magazine!