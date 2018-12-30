A Day in the Life of An Editor

It isn’t all fun and games, but the Air Age staff does get to test out some very cool RC equipment! Here, senior technical editor Gerry Yarrish takes a break from deadlines to test the brand new Rotorball Sweeper drone from Graupner USA. This fun and unusual rotor drone is very rugged and crash proof with its built-in dome like cage. Ideal for the beginner as well as experienced drone pilots, the Sweeper is about the size of a basketball. Watch for product reviews in RotorDrone Magazine and Model Airplane News coming soon!