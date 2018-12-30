Log In

Lost your password?

A Day in the Life of An Editor

Debra Cleghorn
December 30, 2018
Uncategorized
Comments
A Day in the Life of An Editor

It isn’t all fun and games, but the Air Age staff does get to test out some very cool RC equipment! Here, senior technical editor Gerry Yarrish takes a break from deadlines to test the brand new Rotorball Sweeper drone from Graupner USA. This fun and unusual rotor drone is very rugged and crash proof with its built-in dome like cage. Ideal for the beginner as well as experienced drone pilots, the Sweeper is about the size of a basketball. Watch for product reviews in RotorDrone Magazine and Model Airplane News coming soon!

Updated: January 7, 2019 — 12:02 PM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
For all Licensing, Permissions, Awards and Reprint requests please contact our official partner Wright's Media for more information. Please note that Wright's Media is the only authorized company that we’ve partnered with for materials and assets. Wright's Media contact: airage@wrightsmedia.com or (877) 652-5295.
Air Age Media
WordPress Lightbox Plugin
click me