The Man Behind the Camera – David Hart’s plane photography

For several years, Model Airplane News has covered a plethora of RC events, and many have something in common: the amazing photography of our longtime contributor David Hart. Articles like this issue’s Top Gun coverage would not be possible without David’s camera skills. We asked David about his incredible photography techniques, and here’s what he had to say.

Model Airplane News: What’s your favorite camera and lens combo for taking flight shots at events?

David Hart: I’ve always been a Nikon shooter, and my favorite combo is the Nikon D500 with a Nikon 200-500mm lens.

Model Airplane News: Do you use filters?

David Hart: No, I do not use filters, all photos are edited using Adobe Lightroom.

Model Airplane News: How did you get started with photography? David Hart: I had an interest in photography at a young age. But I didn’t get serious about it until early 2010 when I bought my first DSLR. I have always been a big warbird/military airplane fan since my dad started taking my brother and I to airshows at a very young age. So for me, photographing airplanes was a no-brainer and I really enjoy it. I also enjoy flying electric RC planes. If you ever see a David Hart photo in Model Airplane News, you can buy a canvas print, poster, acrylic print and more from David at CapturedFromTheHart.com. David has photos of many subjects, from wildlife and landscapes to automotive and aviation. We’re partial to his photographs of RC and full-size aircraft! If you’d like to buy one of David’s RC airplane photos you’ve seen in Model Airplane News or on his Flickr account (David_Hart), email him at dwhart24@bellsouth.net.



By the Model Airplane News crew